Leah Marlene

Eddie's Attic
Thu, 1 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Leah Marlene live at Eddie's Attic!

Leah Marlene is a Nashville based singer, songwriter, producer with vibrant roots in folk, rock, and jazz. Taking third place on season 20 of American Idol gave her career a boost, but she’s been working intently on her...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 2 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Leah Marlene

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

