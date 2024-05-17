DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Recycled + Ahd presentan Persa Live!

Cadavra
Fri, 17 May, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Recycled Friperie & A Harmless Deed presentan PERSA Live.

Persa, es uno más de los innumerables alias bajo los que se guarda este teclista, compositor y productor madrileño, con más de 20 años de experiencia. En su música desarrolla una fusión entre el j***...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Caustica, Damián Schwartz, Ideograma

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.