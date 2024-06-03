DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Breaking Sound NYC at Heaven Can Wait 06/03

Heaven Can Wait
Mon, 3 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $16.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The hottest emerging artists & bands in premium locations around the city. #BreakingSoundNYC

FEAT. Simon Davis, + more

Sponsored by Spirit Airlines

This is a 21+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Breaking Sound.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Heaven Can Wait

169 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

