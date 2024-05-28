DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Frida KahLOL

Doña
Tue, 28 May, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Fun'n' friendly comedy night showcasing the girls, gays & theys in an independent female owned cocktail bar. Come swathe yourself in Doña's plush pink surroundings, sip a signature mezcal cocktail and let yourself be entertained. The line-ups are made up o...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Show Offs Anonymous.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

