ReniGAD (RDX) Dancehall x Shatta

La Nau
Sat, 22 Jun, 10:30 pm
€22.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

WINEUPARTY PRESENTS: RENIGAD (RDX) - DANCEHALL X SHATTA

"UN HOMENAJE EXCLUSIVO AL RICO PATRIMONIO DE BAILE Y MÚSICA DE JAMAICA Y MARTINICA. ¡PRESENTANDO A RENIGAD 🇯🇲, LA SENSACIÓN DEL DANCEHALL! UNA VEZ PARTE DEL ICÓNICO DÚO RDX @RDXMUSIC, FENÓMENO GLOB...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by WineuParty©
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ BADAN KELLY

Venue

La Nau

Carrer d'Àlaba, 30, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open10:30 pm

