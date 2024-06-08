Top track

Lose My Mind

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jamie Jones - June 8 - Chinatown

Gin Ling Way
Sat, 8 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$100.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lose My Mind
Got a code?

About Jamie Jones

In his sets and tracks, Welsh DJ and producer Jamie Jones champions a melodic techno sound. He is also a cofounder of house label Hot Creations; and heads up his own global events series, Paradise, which has touched down at DC-10, Tomorrowland, The Warehou Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

**JUNE 8TH SOLD OUT**

TICKETS FOR JUNE 9TH : https://link.dice.fm/Ve9bb1967b0f

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Future Primitive.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jamie Jones

Venue

Gin Ling Way

451 Gin Ling Way, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.