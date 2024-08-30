DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FESTIVAL YEAH SETE VENDREDI

Théâtre de la Mer
Fri, 30 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsSète
€42.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Le festival Yeah est né en 2013 à Lourmarin de la rencontre de trois imbibés de musique désireux de prolonger leur passion au sein d'un projet qui leur a permis depuis dix ans de créer une famille un peu dingo.

Le petit a grandi, propageant à chaque éditi...

Tout public
Présenté par Yeah!
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Théâtre de la Mer

Promenade Du Maréchal Leclerc, 34200 Sète, France
Doors open7:30 pm

