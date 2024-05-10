DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Arcipelago Festival 2024 | Gavi Day 1 w/ DARDUST

Villa Sparina
Fri, 10 May, 6:00 pm
Gavi
From €40.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Una rotta ideale che unisce le isole deei grandi vini bianchi nell'alessandrino. Nel 2024 Arcipelago si articola in due fine settimana diffuse sul territorio, in due aree uniche nel loro genere tra Gavi e Tortona.

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Casanoego.

Dardust

Villa Sparina

Frazione Monterotondo 56, 15066 Gavi Alessandria, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

