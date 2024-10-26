Top track

Elles Bailey

SWX
Sat, 26 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsBristol
£25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kilimanjaro presents

ELLES BAILEY

+ support

This is a 14+ event (under 16s must be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Kilimanjaro.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Elles Bailey

Venue

SWX

15 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2JY
Doors open6:30 pm
1800 capacity

