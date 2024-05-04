Top track

VISION VIDEO w/THEN COMES SILENCE

Raccoon Motel
Sat, 4 May, 5:30 pm
$26.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

VOID CHURCH PRESENTS!!

Appearing IN PERSON, VISION VIDEO w/very special guests THEN COMES SILENCE!!!

LISTEN to Vision Video :: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4svQNinzRKM2BbuPjVXRJF?si=J1pIxKvXToWZxmML5VtPwg

LISTEN to Then Comes Silence :: https://open....

This is an all ages event
Presented by Raccoon Motel
Vision Video, Then Comes Silence

Raccoon Motel

315 East 2nd Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801, United States
Doors open5:30 pm

