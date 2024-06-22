Top track

MellowPhobia - Jackal

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MellowPhobia/Caftan/Tarantula Bill/Little Trips

Skylark Lounge
Sat, 22 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsDenver
$14.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

MellowPhobia - Jackal
Got a code?

About

With Caftan (Austin), Tarantula Bill and Little Trips

Based in Kansas City, Kansas, MellowPhobia is an alt-rock band that brings a lively and dynamic sound to the music scene. Originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the band relocated and recorded their...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Skylark Lounge.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Little Trips, Tarantula Bill, Caftan and 1 more

Venue

Skylark Lounge

140 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.