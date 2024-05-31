DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Gay Skeleton Club, Cheap Dirty Horse, Thwack

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 31 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

🎶 Get ready to dive into a world where camp meets activism, where raw energy collides with undeniable groove! 🌈 Join us for an electrifying evening of live music at QUEER!, featuring powerhouse acts Cheap Dirty Horse, Gay Skeleton Club + THWACK!

🌟 GAY...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by QUEER.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cheap Dirty Horse, Thwack, Gay Skeleton Club

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs