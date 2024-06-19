DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Following a sold-out show in March, Somewhere Soul returns to Ninety One with another night of music to expand your horizons. This time, inviting exciting bassist & producer Marla Kether to the stage with a set of otherwordly rhythms that span afro-brazili...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.