Somewhere Soul: Music to Expand Your Horizons with Marla Kether & NIA

Ninety One Living Room
Wed, 19 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Following a sold-out show in March, Somewhere Soul returns to Ninety One with another night of music to expand your horizons. This time, inviting exciting bassist & producer Marla Kether to the stage with a set of otherwordly rhythms that span afro-brazili...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

NIA, Marla Kether

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

