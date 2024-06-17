DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ryan Davis

The Fulford Arms
Mon, 17 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

At the frayed bottom-edge of Indiana – just a moderate bike ride north of Louisville, Kentucky – multi-instrumentalist, artist and songwriter Ryan Davis’ Americana-noir soundwaves have been emanating for years in a myriad of forms. As driving force for the...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Please Please You & Brudenell Presents
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ryan Davis

Venue

The Fulford Arms

121 Fulford Rd, York YO10 4EX, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.