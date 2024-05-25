Top track

Waster

Scarlett Woolfe / Oh Non / Balderdasch / Ain't

The Victoria
Sat, 25 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Snooksfest featuring:

SCARLETT WOOLFE - POST-PUNK/FOLK/INDIE

OH NON (FR) - FRENCH POST-PUNK

BALDERDASCH (IE) - GLITCHY INDIE

AIN'T - INDIE/ALT.

GEORGE MERLIN (DJ)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Snooksfest
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ain't, Balderdasch, Scarlett Woolfe

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

