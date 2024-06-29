Top track

Muzzled

BONE X IKLECTIK Festival 2024

Fabra i Coats
Sat, 29 Jun, 10:30 am
GigsBarcelona
From €3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BONE x IKLECTIK 2024

Ens fa especialment feliços compartir amb vosaltres que ja tenim aquí la segona edició del Festival BONE X IKLECTIK a Barcelona. Una trobada per la comunitat local interessada en l’avantguarda musical que fa de pont aeri entre la mill...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BONE X IKLECTIK.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Tom Chant, Shoeg, :zoviet*france: and 2 more

Venue

Fabra i Coats

Carrer de Sant Adrià, 20, 08030 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open10:30 am

