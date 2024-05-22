DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Acclaimed, LA-based jazz keyboardist Deron Johnson (Miles Davis, Paula Abdul, Alanis Morissette) celebrates the release of his new solo album, Free to Dance, on May 22nd at Gold-Diggers.
