SILENT BOB & SICK BUDD Tutto Tuta Tour

Caserta Summer Fest - Parco della Musica Maria Carolina
Wed, 3 Jul, 9:30 pm
GigsCaserta
From €29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tutto Tuta Tour 2024

Bio - Silent Bob & Sick Budd

Bio: Silent Bob, al secolo Edoardo Fontana, è un giovane artista classe 1999 che arriva dalla provincia pavese capace di unire retaggi di un suono moderno con l’attitudine del classico Rap in stile anni ‘...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ufficio K.

Lineup

Silent Bob

Venue

Caserta Summer Fest - Parco della Musica Maria Carolina

Viale Giulio Douhet, 81100 Caserta Caserta, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

