DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tutto Tuta Tour 2024
Bio - Silent Bob & Sick Budd
Bio: Silent Bob, al secolo Edoardo Fontana, è un giovane artista classe 1999 che arriva dalla provincia pavese capace di unire retaggi di un suono moderno con l’attitudine del classico Rap in stile anni ‘...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.