DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
May 23, 2024
Main Era - https://mainera.bandcamp.com
Sunforger - https://sunforger.bandcamp.com
Husbands - https://husbandsbos.bandcamp.com
at Deep Cuts
Doors 7pm, music at 8pm
$15 adv / $18 day of
The taproom opens at 12pm and serves food till 8pm....
