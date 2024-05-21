Top track

A Listening Session Of A Love Supreme By John Coltrane

The Social List
Tue, 21 May, 6:00 pm
DJLong Beach
About

For the month of May we present to you a very special listening session of the 1965 album, "A Love Supreme" By John Coltrane.

"A Love Supreme" stands as a testament to John Coltrane's spiritual journey and musical mastery. The album is a deeply personal e...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Good Luck Vinyl Club
Lineup

Mo0d, DJ Blackmuseumist

Venue

The Social List

2105 East 4th Street, Long Beach, California 90814, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

