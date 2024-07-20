Top track

Midnight Dipper - Soulwax Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Warmduscher (DJ set)

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Sat, 20 Jul, 10:00 pm
DJMargate
£11.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Midnight Dipper - Soulwax Remix
Got a code?

About

On Saturday 20th July, we welcome British post-punk Warmduscher for a rare DJ set at Faith In Strangers at Margate.

Formed of members from Fat White Family and Paranoid London, their music takes you on a journey through electro, funk, garage rock, psychad...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Something Goes Right & Faith In Strangers
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Warmduscher

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.