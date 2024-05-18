DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Legändere Hits der 80er, 90er und 00er im KESSELHAUS und Urban Beats in der BOX.
Ihr wollt sie? Ihr bekommt sie! Hier ist sie wieder, unsere monatlich stattfindende Kult-Party mit den legändersten Hits aus 3 Jahrzehnten! 🪩🎉 "I'm blue Da be dee da be di*...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.