Super! présente :
Cassandra Jenkins en concert au Hasard Ludique le 15 novembre 2024
C’est avec une voix singulière et une acuité qui touche à l’intime que la New-Yorkaise Cassandra Jenkins retranscrit ses observations du monde, en créant une ambiance po...
