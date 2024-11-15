Top track

Cassandra Jenkins

Le Hasard Ludique
Fri, 15 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€18.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super! présente :

Cassandra Jenkins en concert au Hasard Ludique le 15 novembre 2024

C’est avec une voix singulière et une acuité qui touche à l’intime que la New-Yorkaise Cassandra Jenkins retranscrit ses observations du monde, en créant une ambiance po...

Les personnes mineures doivent être accompagnées d'un.e adulte responsable
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cassandra Jenkins

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

