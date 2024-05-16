Top track

Whitelands X Oslo Twins X Oliver Beardmore

Fox & Firkin
Thu, 16 May, 7:00 pm
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Indie Rising presents Whitelands X Oslo Twins X Oliver Beardmore.

This night promises to spotlight the most exciting sounds coming out of London’s renowned underground scene. Our inaugural night features a stellar lineup of three break through artists who...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Whitelands, Oslo Twins, Oliver Beardmore

Venue

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

