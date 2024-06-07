DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sid The Cat Presents
Pijama Piyama
W/ Djents, Chulita Vinyl Club
6/7/2024 at Permanent Records Roadhouse
Inside Show.
21+
Pijama Piyama began in 2019 as an imaginary collective of desert degenerates known as "El Grupo Afrutado". After a short period...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.