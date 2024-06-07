Top track

Pijama Piyama - Fuego Se Va

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pijama Piyama

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Fri, 7 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$12.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pijama Piyama - Fuego Se Va
Got a code?

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Pijama Piyama

W/ Djents, Chulita Vinyl Club

6/7/2024 at Permanent Records Roadhouse

Inside Show.

21+

Pijama Piyama began in 2019 as an imaginary collective of desert degenerates known as "El Grupo Afrutado". After a short period...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pijama Piyama, DJENTS, Chulita Vinyl Club

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.