DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FIL BO RIVA

Petit Bain
Tue, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
From €8.86

About

Super! présente

Fil Bo Riva en concert le 12 novembre 2024 à Petit Bain !

Né et élevé en Italie, Fil Bo Riva a passé son adolescence en Irlande avant de s'installer à Berlin, où il a continué à perfectionner son art et à développer son son unique, qui es...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
Lineup

Fil Bo Riva

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

