Susan Cadogan joins us for a very special live band show in November 2024. Best known for her hits in the 70s in the Lovers Rock Reggae scene and her work with the Legend that is Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Cadogan made a name for herself as a true pioneer of rom...
