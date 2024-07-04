Top track

Fat White Family - Is It Raining in Your Mouth?

Summer sessions, jeudi : Fat White Family, Ghostwoman...

Transbordeur
Thu, 4 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsLyon
€27.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Fat White Family - Is It Raining in Your Mouth?
About

Le week-end de clôture de saison du Transbo en open-air !

Han ! Les sales gosses de Peckham, London south-east, sont de retour le 26 avril avec un quatrième album : 'Forgiveness Is Yours'. Toujours emmené par les frères Saoudi, Fat White Family s'apprête...

Tout public
Présenté par SAS Transmission.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fat White Family, GHOSTWOMAN, The Big Idea

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open6:00 pm

