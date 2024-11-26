Top track

Walt Disco - Dream Girl #2

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Walt Disco

Le Hasard Ludique
Tue, 26 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€15.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Walt Disco - Dream Girl #2
Got a code?

About

Super! présente

Walt Disco en concert le 26 novembre 2024 au Hasard Ludique.

Le groupe Walt Disco de Glasgow s'apprête à sortir son deuxième album, "The Warping", le 14 juin via Lucky Number. Après le succès de leur premier album, "Unlearning", l...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Walt Disco

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.