DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bigflo & Oli

Palais des Sports Pierre Mendès
Sat, 18 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsGrenoble
€35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après une tournée des petites salles sold-out , Bigflo et Oli repartent en tournée des Zéniths et annoncent 28 dates en France, Suisse et Belgique. Retrouvez-les sur scène le 18 novembre 2023 à Grenoble, pour un show inédit !!

Tout public

Présenté par Le Périscope.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Bigflo & Oli

Venue

Palais des Sports Pierre Mendès

14 Boulevard Clémenceau, 38100 Grenoble, France
Doors open6:30 pm

