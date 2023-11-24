Top track

Xiupill - Born 2 Get Lost

「lotura」 x Xiupill w/ Adios Adios + Sueño Gris

Electropura
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsValencia
€8

About

「lotura」 presenta:

★ Xiupill live desde Islandia y por primera vez en Valencia presentando su LP "Pure Rockets" + material inédito.

★ Adios Adios live

★ Sueño Gris live

Todas las edades

Organizado por 「lotura」

Lineup

Adios Adios, Xiupill, 「lotura」

Venue

Electropura

Carrer del Pintor Salvador Abril, 20, 46005 València, Valencia, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

