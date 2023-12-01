DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DATA-CLUB w/ DJ Godfather

Kremwerk
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
From $11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Friday - December 1st - 10PM to 2AM

Featuring:

DJ Godfather

Arel b2b N SO

Cucci b2b Hyeonje

noRecall b2b Sawyer James

Every day technology continues to further integrate itself into the human experience, blurring the lines...

Presented by Kremwerk.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Kremwerk

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

