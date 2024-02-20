Top track

Ms Nina - Los Angeles

Concert — Ms Nina

Badaboum
Tue, 20 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€20.20

Ms Nina - Los Angeles
Event information

Ms Nina & More

Tout public
Présenté par Badaboum.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ms Nina

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

