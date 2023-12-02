DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pop-Punk Emo Live Band Karaoke

Purgatory
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

Purgatory presents a full night of pop-punk/emo karaoke backed by Brooklyn’s own All Killer No Filler. Pick from a 140+ songs, grab the mic, and sing it like you f mean it. Stay late for an after party with a MySpace-age dance set by DJ TK.

🖤🖤🖤🖤 Doors...

Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

All Killer No Filler

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

