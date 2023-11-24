DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ANIVERSÁRIO PARTIMENTO: PROGRESSIVU + MIKE EL NITE

Musicbox Lisboa
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:59 pm
DJLisbon
€12.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

É o 2° aniversário do Partimento e a festa adivinha-se suada!

Nada melhor que um dos diversificados e sempre inusitados dj sets de Mike El Nite para festejar ao lado de Progressivu e de todos os partidores, desde os que estão desde início até aos que vão...

Presented by Musicbox.

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.