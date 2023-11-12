Top track

ODEI - Periferiak

ØDEI (Artistas en Ruta)

El Sol
Sun, 12 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
From €6.12

About

El rapero vasco ØDEI llega a Madrid para presentar su disco Terapia, un directo repleto de rítmicas Trap y drill con ambientes oscuros y subgraves explosivos. Las canciones son directas, con mensajes impactantes y profundos. Temas universales, dudas intern...

Organizado por El Sol.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ødei

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

