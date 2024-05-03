DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friday, May 3rd
Doors 7pm
ADV $25 | DOS $28
All Welcome
Click "Got A Code?" on the ticket link to enter the password to access tickets before general on sale Friday 11/10!
Artist Presale: Wednesday, 11/8 @ 10am local
VIP Presale: Wednesday, 11/8 @ 10...
