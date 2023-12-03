DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La GoulAyance

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Sun, 3 Dec, 12:00 pm
Food & drinkParis
€12.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Autour du vin esprit nature, un salon de copains et des vins de copains.

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open12:00 pm

