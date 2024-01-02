Top track

Brunch 'n' Vibes Accra

Bloom Bar
Tue, 2 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
PartyAccra
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CHILL OUT WITH FRIENDS AND ENJOY GOOD VIBES IN THE HEART OF THE CITY AT ACCRA BIGGEST PARTY AT THE FAMOUS BLOOM BAR.

YOU CAN EXPECT MUSIC. FINEST DJs, MUSIC, GAMES, FOOD, COCKTAILS, BBQ

★MUSIC: RnB, HIPHOP, BASHMENT, AFRO BEATS, AMAPAINO, FUNKY, OLD SKOO...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brunch n Vibes.

Venue

Bloom Bar

House No. F, 330/2 Troas St, Accra, Ghana
Doors open7:00 pm

