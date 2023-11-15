Top track

Radiodervish - Gaza

Stay Human, Radiodervish in concerto

Officina degli Esordi
Wed, 15 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsBari
About

Radiodervish in concerto, per raccolta fondi a sostegno del Corpo di Pace OPERAZIONE COLOMBA, impegnati nella protezione della popolazione di Gaza e dei territori occupati. Durante la serata sono previsti gli interventi della giornalista Paola Caridi e del...

Presentato da Bass Culture.

Lineup

Radiodervish

Venue

Officina degli Esordi

Via Francesco Crispi, 5, 70122 Bari BA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

