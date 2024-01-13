Top track

Baked Shrimp w/ Greasy Hands

The 8x10
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Girl
About

Baked Shrimp, the dynamic progressive fusion rock trio, has surged to prominence as a rising force within the festival circuit. Originating from the vibrant music scene of Long Island, NY, the trio comprises Jared Cowen (Guitar/Vocals), Scott Reill (Bass/V...

Presented by The 8x10.

Lineup

Baked Shrimp, Greasy Hands

Venue

The 8x10

10 E Cross St, Baltimore, Maryland 21230, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

