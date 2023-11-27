Top track

Jay Verma: 'River Full of Donations' EP Release

Yamaha London
Mon, 27 Nov, 6:00 pm
£10

About

Featuring a 3-piece line up, Jay Verma will be performing to celebrate the release of his debut EP, 'River Full of Donations' at Yamaha's London showroom on Soho's Wardour Street.

Limited seating available at first come first served basis.

This is an all...

Presented by Harbour Artists & Music.

Lineup

Jay Verma

Venue

Yamaha London

152-160 Wardour Street, Westminster, London, W1F 8YA, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

