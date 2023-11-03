DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Venerdì 3 | Sabato 4 - Via Pietro Micca 7a - Vernissage Rome - Club 79 (Ex Micca) – Start 9pm Till 4am
Ci vediamo venerdì 3, menù con opening con set di @jeffryramirez, le luci si abbassano con @manu_gala_ , e chiusura di @m.ela_q
Sabato cambia musica,...
