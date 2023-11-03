Top track

Vernissage Rome

Club79
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:00 pm
PartyRoma
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Venerdì 3 | Sabato 4 - Via Pietro Micca 7a - Vernissage Rome - Club 79 (Ex Micca) – Start 9pm Till 4am

Ci vediamo venerdì 3, menù con opening con set di @jeffryramirez, le luci si abbassano con @manu_gala_ , e chiusura di @m.ela_q

Sabato cambia musica,...

Presentato da CLUB79.
Lineup

Galassia

Venue

Club79

Via Pietro Micca 7, 00185 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

