DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dave Okumu, singer/guitarist with London three-piece The Invisible, is releasing a new album, I Came From Love, under the name Dave Okumu & The 7 Generations, via Transgressive.
Dave Okumu’s career took off in the mid noughties’ with the Mercury nominated...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.