Top track

Dave Okumu - Chapter 3: Seduced By Babylon (feat. 7 GENERATIONS)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dave Okumu and the 7 Generations

Norwich Arts Centre
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£18.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dave Okumu - Chapter 3: Seduced By Babylon (feat. 7 GENERATIONS)
Got a code?

About

Dave Okumu, singer/guitarist with London three-piece The Invisible, is releasing a new album, I Came From Love, under the name Dave Okumu & The 7 Generations, via Transgressive.

Dave Okumu’s career took off in the mid noughties’ with the Mercury nominated...

Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Dave Okumu & the 7 Generations

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.