DANA - Tour 2024

Häkken
Sun, 14 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€21

About

Mit über 200 internationalen Konzerten und einer Band, bestehend aus ihrem Bruder und langjährigen Freunden, hat sich DANA nicht nur in der Schweiz, sondern mittlerweile auch in Deutschland und überall einen Namen gemacht. Ihre Musik ist vielseitig und ver...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music, RBK Fusion, Frontstage Magazin, rausgegangen.de & SCHALL Magazin

Lineup

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany

Doors open7:00 pm

