DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mit über 200 internationalen Konzerten und einer Band, bestehend aus ihrem Bruder und langjährigen Freunden, hat sich DANA nicht nur in der Schweiz, sondern mittlerweile auch in Deutschland und überall einen Namen gemacht. Ihre Musik ist vielseitig und ver...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.