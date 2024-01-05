DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Abul Mogard

Casa Montjuïc
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
En una primera colaboración inédita, Casa Montjuïc, LAUT y Please Advice presentamos el ciclo de ambient ‘Music for Airports’.

Empezando el 5 de enero del próximo año y extendiéndose al primer viernes de cada mes a lo largo de 2024, tendremos el placer...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Casa Montjuic.

Lineup

Howood Bensonmum, Abul Mogard

Venue

Casa Montjuïc

Carrer De Vila I Vilà 65, 08004 Barcelona, provincia de Barcelona, España
Doors open8:00 pm

