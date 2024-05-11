Top track

Francis of Delirium - Quit Fucking Around

Francis Of Delirium

Summerhall
Sat, 11 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£12.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Since first emerging in early-2020 with the anthemic ‘Quit Fucking Around’ and releasing a critically acclaimed 3-part EP trilogy between 2020 and 2022, Francis of Delirium aka Jana Bahrich and collaborator Chris Hewett, have gained praise for distilling t...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Sneaks Events.

Lineup

Francis Of Delirium

Venue

Summerhall

Summerhall Pl, Newington, Edinburgh EH9 1PL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

