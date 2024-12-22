DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
hohoho ..LE RETOUR DU SANTA CLUB !!
Après une nuit archi complète, le Club Fantôme s’efface et laisse la place au traditionnel Santa Club des Insolantes !!
Enfile ton plus kitsch pull de noël, ramène toute ton équipe et viens danser toute la nuit sous un...
