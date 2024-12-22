DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Les InsolAntes x Santa Club

Cité Internationale de la BD
22 Dec - 24 Dec
DJAngoulême
From €5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

hohoho ..LE RETOUR DU SANTA CLUB !!

Après une nuit archi complète, le Club Fantôme s’efface et laisse la place au traditionnel Santa Club des Insolantes !!

Enfile ton plus kitsch pull de noël, ramène toute ton équipe et viens danser toute la nuit sous un...

This is an 18+ event
Les InsolAntes

Lineup

Venue

Cité Internationale de la BD

60 Avenue De Cognac, 16000 Angoulême, France
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.