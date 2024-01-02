DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bounce House: Tuesday

Big Penny Social
Tue, 2 Jan 2024, 10:00 am
SocialLondon
From £7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We've got something special lined up for the kids! Join us for House of Bounce where we'll have a bouncy castle, dino slide, ball pit and bouncers to keep the little ones entertained!

Accompanying adults and children under 6 months old are FREE.

Choose w...

All ages.
Presented by Big Penny Social

Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Doors open10:00 am
1400 capacity

