Nightmares on Wax & The Outlook Orchestra (Early Show)

Royal Festival Hall
Fri, 19 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £40.50

About

This show is now sold out - but not to worry, we've got a later show happening on the same night. Check out our 9.30pm show on Dice.

For its 25th anniversary, the iconic trip-hop album Carboot Soul by Nightmares on Wax is reimagined by a 26-piece orchestr...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Southbank Centre.
Lineup

Nightmares On Wax, The Outlook Orchestra

Venue

Royal Festival Hall

Southbank Centre, Belvedere Rd, Lambeth, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

